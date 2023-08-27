Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Acquires 411 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1,174.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000.
Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance
VXF stock opened at $146.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $157.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.86.
About Vanguard Extended Market ETF
Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Extended Market ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.