Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 113,000 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 96.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,000 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HLN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $115,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Haleon during the third quarter worth approximately $10,366,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Haleon Stock Performance

Shares of Haleon stock opened at $8.26 on Friday. Haleon plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $9.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

Haleon Cuts Dividend

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on HLN shares. Investec raised shares of Haleon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Haleon in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Haleon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.00.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

