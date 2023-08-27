Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Receives $389.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Topdanmark A/S (OTCMKTS:TPDKY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $389.33.

TPDKY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered Topdanmark A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Danske raised Topdanmark A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of TPDKY opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. Topdanmark A/S has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $4.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $5.31.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, offers life and non-life insurance products and services in Denmark. The company operates through Private and SME segments. It offers illness and accident, health, workers' compensation, motor, fire and property, liability, tourist assistance, and other insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes to individual households, agricultural and SME businesses, and private customers under the Topdanmark brands.

