Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Insider Sells $101,660.00 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at $171,297.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $101.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.16. The firm has a market cap of $809.99 million, a P/E ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.60 and a 52-week high of $103.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.63 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.
Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.
