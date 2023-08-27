Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Insider Sells $101,660.00 in Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) insider Scott Deverell sold 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.66, for a total transaction of $101,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,685 shares in the company, valued at $171,297.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $101.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.16. The firm has a market cap of $809.99 million, a P/E ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 0.71. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.60 and a 52-week high of $103.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.63 million. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 4.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transcat, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Transcat in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Transcat in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Transcat by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Transcat by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRNS. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Transcat from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Transcat from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on Transcat from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.25.

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

