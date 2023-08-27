Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE) Trading Down 0.2%

Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF (NYSEARCA:TACE – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.55 and last traded at $25.59. Approximately 5,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 5,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.63.
Trend Aggregation Conservative ETF Price Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.59.
