Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 64.19%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Ulta Beauty updated its FY24 guidance to $25.10-25.60 EPS.

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA opened at $407.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $373.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $455.46 and a 200 day moving average of $488.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $550.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $490.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total transaction of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ulta Beauty

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at $646,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,236,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth about $960,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 185.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Further Reading

