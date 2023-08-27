Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,874 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,856,010 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,138,729,000 after purchasing an additional 146,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,026,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $728,594,000 after acquiring an additional 113,259 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,733,178 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $666,857,000 after acquiring an additional 101,132 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,585,716 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $201,544,000 after acquiring an additional 115,622 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter valued at $127,611,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Warren J. Nimetz sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.97, for a total value of $112,776.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $131.25 on Friday. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 5.02%. Universal Health Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.31%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. SVB Securities raised Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.14.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

