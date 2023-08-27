V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stake Lessened by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,778 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in V.F. by 106.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 17,451 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded V.F. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

V.F. Stock Down 1.7 %

VFC opened at $18.87 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $21.10.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The textile maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). V.F. had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 24.13%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

V.F. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 400.01%.

V.F. Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

