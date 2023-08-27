Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 469,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,186,000 after buying an additional 23,915 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total value of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares in the company, valued at $84,568,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $133.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $97.73 and a 1-year high of $150.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.08 by $0.32. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 42.31%. The business had revenue of $34.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $11.36 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 23.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 14.05%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

