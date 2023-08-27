Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Shares Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2,372.5% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 140,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,761,000 after purchasing an additional 134,945 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 339.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 28,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 22,149 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

MGK stock opened at $233.01 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $245.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $235.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

