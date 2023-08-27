Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,606 Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 60,059 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on DB. Societe Generale lowered Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

DB stock opened at $10.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.86. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $7.24 and a 12-month high of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

