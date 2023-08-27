Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 2,713 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UDR opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.29. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $48.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. UDR’s payout ratio is 125.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.97.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

