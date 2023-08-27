Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 23.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 119.1% in the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 14,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,105,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 168.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $40.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.59. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $723.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.05 million. On average, research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on HP

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.