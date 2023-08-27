Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 128.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 14,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

PNW opened at $79.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.25). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 96.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $55.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.