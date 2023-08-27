Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in PDD by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 962,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,063,000 after acquiring an additional 28,255 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in PDD by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,483,000 after acquiring an additional 564,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in PDD by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,723,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,843,000 after acquiring an additional 377,228 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in PDD by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 55,732 shares during the period. Finally, All Stars Investment Ltd lifted its stake in PDD by 647.1% during the 1st quarter. All Stars Investment Ltd now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period.

Shares of PDD opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $106.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.71. The firm has a market cap of $105.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.37. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.64.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

