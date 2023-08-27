Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,301 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,048 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAS. United Bank boosted its holdings in Masco by 23.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 12,644 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masco by 21.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 11,337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Masco by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,103 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Masco during the first quarter worth $495,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Masco by 200.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 457,744 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after acquiring an additional 305,138 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masco Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MAS opened at $56.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $42.33 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Masco Announces Dividend

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 188,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.77, for a total transaction of $11,239,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,972,229.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total transaction of $549,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,380.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 239,240 shares of company stock valued at $14,307,207 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Further Reading

