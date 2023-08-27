Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 634 Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 242,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ORIX in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ORIX by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 30,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IX. StockNews.com began coverage on ORIX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of IX stock opened at $90.50 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $97.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.91.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 10.18%. On average, analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

