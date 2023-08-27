Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 150 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 78 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 84 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 93 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $381.78 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $344.63 and a twelve month high of $516.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $390.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $422.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.44 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total transaction of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ajit Ramalingam sold 198 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.30, for a total value of $72,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 998 shares of company stock worth $378,025. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

