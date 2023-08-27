Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 2,244 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Rollins during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total transaction of $489,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,115.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $39.37 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.38 and a 12 month high of $45.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.66.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $820.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Rollins’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.57.

Rollins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Read More

