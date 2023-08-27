Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 54,618 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC decreased its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 63.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,618 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank boosted its stake in DraftKings by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DraftKings by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 192,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DraftKings by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on DraftKings from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on DraftKings from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $23.52. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 97.42% and a negative net margin of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at $102,301,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at $102,301,974. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 961,426 shares of company stock worth $29,194,911 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Featured Articles

