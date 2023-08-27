Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV) Trading 0.9% Higher

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF (TSE:VFV – Get Free Report) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$106.68 and last traded at C$106.53. 114,434 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 155,827 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$105.58.

Vanguard S&P 500 Index ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$105.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$100.95.

Further Reading

