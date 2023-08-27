Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Trading Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.23 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vascular Biogenics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.

