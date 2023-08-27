Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Vascular Biogenics Trading Down 3.2 %
NASDAQ VBLT opened at $0.23 on Friday. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.26 and its 200 day moving average is $0.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.76.
Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Vascular Biogenics
Vascular Biogenics Company Profile
Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. It develops VB-601 using monocyte targeting technology for various inflammatory indications. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd.
