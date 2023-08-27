Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEEV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $259,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,362,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,188,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440,210 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,342,000 after purchasing an additional 920,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,942,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,477,000 after purchasing an additional 548,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 1.5 %

VEEV stock opened at $189.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.02 and a 52 week high of $218.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 10.88%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VEEV shares. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $203.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,219,153.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 12,036 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.05, for a total transaction of $2,407,801.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,078 shares in the company, valued at $14,219,153.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,425 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,109. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

