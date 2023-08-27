Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Viaplay Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $322.00.

NENTF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. DNB Markets cut Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Handelsbanken lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered Viaplay Group AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

About Viaplay Group AB (publ)

Viaplay Group AB (publ) stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $17.31. Viaplay Group AB has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Viaplay Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider company in Sweden, rest of Nordics, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates Viaplay, an online video streaming service, which offers live sports, original series, films, documentaries, and international TV releases, as well as all-time classic series, and children's animation and series; V sport, series & film, a family of premium-TV channels that offers television entertainment; and Viaplay studios that consists of production companies, which produce scripted content.

