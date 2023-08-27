Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Vickers Vantage Corp. I (OTCMKTS:VCKAU – Get Free Report) traded down 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $9.60. 2,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 5,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.
Vickers Vantage Corp. I Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60.
Vickers Vantage Corp. I Company Profile
As of November 10, 2022, Vickers Vantage Corp. I was acquired by Scilex Holding Company, in a reverse merger transaction. Vickers Vantage Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vickers Vantage Corp. I
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vickers Vantage Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.