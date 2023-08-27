West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $15,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 253.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 37.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $393.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.40, a P/E/G ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $380.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $353.37. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.19 and a twelve month high of $408.57.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 18.10% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WST. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.00.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total value of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Reiss-Clark sold 3,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.34, for a total transaction of $1,367,643.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,699,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,752 shares of company stock valued at $22,227,587 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

