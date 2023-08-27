Wolfe Research Boosts NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $630.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Wolfe Research from $570.00 to $630.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $450.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $555.70.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $460.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $441.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 111.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.86%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,005,229.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.06, for a total transaction of $17,282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,052,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650,689.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,187 shares of company stock worth $102,175,333. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 84,165.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,389,779,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $587,904,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,130,327 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,290,856,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,299,291 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,958,000 after buying an additional 6,013,647 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.