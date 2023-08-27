Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 63,420 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $17,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Workiva by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Workiva by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its holdings in Workiva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Workiva by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,019 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Workiva by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Price Performance

NYSE:WK opened at $100.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.28 and a twelve month high of $112.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $155.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 26,521.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workiva news, Director Michael M. Crow sold 3,500 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total transaction of $351,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,563.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $108.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $77.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Workiva from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.29.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WK

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.