Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 193.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,497 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 177,652 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.24% of Wynn Resorts worth $30,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 12.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 43.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,369 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 10,117 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 147.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,728 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,015,000 after buying an additional 7,580 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,846,725 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $545,957,000 after purchasing an additional 30,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $95.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -596.75 and a beta of 2.03. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $53.81 and a fifty-two week high of $117.86.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -625.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.50.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $25,002.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,817 shares in the company, valued at $781,778.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

