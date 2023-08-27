Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Update

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Yokogawa Electric Stock Performance

OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. Yokogawa Electric has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $40.14.

Yokogawa Electric Company Profile

Yokogawa Electric Corporation provides industrial automation, and test and measurement solutions in Japan, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, India, Russia, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Africa, and Middle and South America. It operates through Industrial Automation and Control Business, Measuring Instruments Business, New Business, and Other segments.

