Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY) Short Interest Update

Yokogawa Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YOKEY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 1,700.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Yokogawa Electric Stock Performance
OTCMKTS YOKEY opened at $38.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.45. Yokogawa Electric has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $40.14.
Yokogawa Electric Company Profile
