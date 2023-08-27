Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Director Purchases $115,610.00 in Stock

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.8 %

ZBH opened at $115.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.60 and a fifty-two week high of $149.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $134.72 and its 200 day moving average is $132.06.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,098,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,217,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,431 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,200,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,428,014,000 after purchasing an additional 650,886 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,056,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,320,827,000 after purchasing an additional 318,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,413,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $640,904,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ZBH. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.50.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

