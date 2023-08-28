12,392 Shares in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 17,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $519,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 22,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. 78.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WM traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $158.62. The company had a trading volume of 43,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,600,335. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.31 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74. The company has a market capitalization of $64.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $165.19 and its 200 day moving average is $161.78.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.36%.

In other Waste Management news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total value of $27,423.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.18.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

