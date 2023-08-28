1,304 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,304 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,706 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,401,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 184,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,703,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.85, for a total transaction of $61,747.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,601,117.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.54, for a total value of $3,080,005.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 126,165 shares in the company, valued at $30,221,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,745,716. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $232.51 on Monday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $138.76 and a one year high of $248.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $231.66 and its 200 day moving average is $216.71. The stock has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $977.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CDNS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $253.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.22.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

