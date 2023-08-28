14,245 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,702,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares during the period. Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $116,254,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 583.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 456,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,113,000 after purchasing an additional 389,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AJG. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.08.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $561,632.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,157.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.40, for a total transaction of $216,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,070,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $227.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $167.93 and a 12-month high of $229.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.59.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

