1,502 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.9 %
NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $213.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.03 and a 200-day moving average of $226.86.
Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.
Tractor Supply Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
