1,502 Shares in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Acquired by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 317,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,536,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 46.7% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 23,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 5.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 76,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 8.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 7,487 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total transaction of $1,665,333.41. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,353,844.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $226.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.35.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $213.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $181.40 and a 52 week high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.03 and a 200-day moving average of $226.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.08). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 55.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.16%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

