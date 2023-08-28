19,900 Shares in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Acquired by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 634.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 64,191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FREYR Battery by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in FREYR Battery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 301,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after acquiring an additional 91,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $180,000. 46.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded FREYR Battery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

NYSE:FREY opened at $6.35 on Monday. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.08 and a 12-month high of $16.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.86.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

