2,000 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SUN. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in Sunoco by 7,627.3% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sunoco by 1,315.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SUN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Sunoco in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Sunoco from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sunoco from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.14.

Sunoco Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SUN opened at $44.75 on Monday. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $48.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $3.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.30%.

Sunoco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.