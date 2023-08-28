23,603 Shares in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Bought by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,495,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,668,954,000 after purchasing an additional 798,734 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 11,424,857 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $847,610,000 after buying an additional 509,348 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after buying an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,476,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $481,079,000 after purchasing an additional 297,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $1.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.90. The company had a trading volume of 180,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,316,133. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $109.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 191.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Citigroup raised their target price on Blackstone from $98.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.97.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 117,163 shares of company stock valued at $639,861 and sold 20,398,212 shares valued at $224,028,062. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

