2,514 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by PFG Investments LLC

PFG Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after acquiring an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 362.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,427,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,520,573 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,477,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,388 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,260,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 107,837 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,571,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,035,000 after purchasing an additional 151,148 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $195.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $200.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.64. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
