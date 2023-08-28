2,545 Shares in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Bought by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MLPX. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 422.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

MLPX stock opened at $42.31 on Monday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.86 million, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

