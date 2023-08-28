26,700 Shares in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG) Acquired by Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in United States Natural Gas Fund by 5.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in United States Natural Gas Fund during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

United States Natural Gas Fund Stock Performance

Shares of UNG traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,363,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,081,053. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.21. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a one year low of $5.87 and a one year high of $33.02.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

