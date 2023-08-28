44,607 Shares in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 44,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BOKF NA increased its stake in Medtronic by 153.1% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 191,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 115,779 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,797,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 22.5% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 14,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $82.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.64. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 13.81%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 101.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Medtronic news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,866 shares of company stock worth $1,688,839. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.