5,704 Shares in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Purchased by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 189,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 14,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 244,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,014,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.3% in the first quarter. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. now owns 175,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,378,287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,905,000 after buying an additional 889,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $24.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $16.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZTO Express (Cayman) has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

