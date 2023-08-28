5E Advanced Materials (FEAM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

5E Advanced Materials Stock Up 0.8 %

5E Advanced Materials stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. 5E Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.47 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $114.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in 5E Advanced Materials by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $38,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in 5E Advanced Materials by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in 5E Advanced Materials by 353.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FEAM shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of 5E Advanced Materials from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

