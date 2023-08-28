7,136 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $1,180,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,622,850. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.99, for a total transaction of $668,968.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,350.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,903 shares of company stock worth $8,764,855. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $566.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $115.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.