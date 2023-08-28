71,616 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 380,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,973,887. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 27.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.