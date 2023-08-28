71,616 Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Purchased by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 71,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,113,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 33,240 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 49,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 28,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CSX by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 109,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.22. The company had a trading volume of 380,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,973,887. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.21.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSX. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.21.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on CSX
CSX Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than CSX
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 5 Computer Vision Stocks with a Clear Path to Growth
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Reasons Workday Stock Is Setting Up For A New Rally
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- 2 Insurance Stocks Poised For Major Breakouts
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.