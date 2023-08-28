750 Shares in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Acquired by Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennox International by 55.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 110,763 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,613,000 after acquiring an additional 39,312 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,739,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 636,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $159,067,000 after purchasing an additional 24,536 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lennox International by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $113,781,000 after purchasing an additional 20,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Lennox International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,068 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,973,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

LII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Lennox International from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Lennox International from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennox International from $314.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $319.23.

Shares of LII opened at $360.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.97. Lennox International Inc. has a one year low of $202.97 and a one year high of $382.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $343.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.55.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 390.97% and a net margin of 11.49%. Lennox International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lennox International Inc. will post 16.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.41%.

In other Lennox International news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 602 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.98, for a total value of $224,533.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $763,117.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

