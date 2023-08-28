8,103 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Purchased by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,103 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Relx by 8.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 18,093 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter worth about $17,835,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Relx by 5.8% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,849,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RELX opened at $31.94 on Monday. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.2195 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RELX shares. Barclays raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,585 ($32.98) to GBX 2,700 ($34.45) in a report on Monday, July 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Relx in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Relx from GBX 3,040 ($38.79) to GBX 3,100 ($39.55) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,913 ($37.17) to GBX 2,915 ($37.19) in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Relx from GBX 2,930 ($37.38) to GBX 2,960 ($37.76) in a report on Friday, July 28th.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

