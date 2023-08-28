Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) CFO Scott D. Lipesky Sells 25,000 Shares

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) CFO Scott D. Lipesky sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $1,214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,708,276.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

Shares of ANF opened at $50.16 on Monday. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.50.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $844.07 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 445.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,549,428 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,202 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 172.1% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,843,459 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $42,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,872 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,563,618 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,917,000 after purchasing an additional 679,544 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 149.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,121,848 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 672,933 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after buying an additional 590,747 shares during the period. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ANF. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.29.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

