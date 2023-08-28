Acadian Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,659 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,962 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Biogen by 82.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Biogen by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $374.00 to $354.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $340.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $323.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.59.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $264.43 on Monday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.65 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $275.47 and a 200 day moving average of $283.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.25. Biogen had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

